Doctors Promote Higher Tax To Combat Smoking-Related Deaths

By 2 hours ago

Credit NATALIA ZHIGAREVA, 123RF STOCK PHOTO

  A cancer care executive has told a legislative panel that smoking-related diseases are causing a higher death toll in Kentucky than the epidemic from opioid overdoses.

Dr. Jason Chesney, director of the James Graham Brown Cancer Center, said raising the state cigarette tax by at least $1 per pack would combat the "cycle of death" caused by smoking.

Doctors told the Senate Health and Welfare Committee on Wednesday that the higher tobacco tax would reduce Kentucky's smoking rates.

Chesney said deaths from smoking-related diseases are six times higher than opioid overdose deaths in Kentucky.

The committee didn't have a tobacco tax bill before it.

Supporters of the higher tax hope to have a bill considered this year, or to have the issue included if lawmakers take up a tax overhaul.

Tags: 
smoking
tobacco
Kentucky
cancer

Related Content

Winchester Senator Sees Tough Sledding for Cigarette Tax Hike This Session

By Jan 8, 2018
LRC Public Information

A major proponent of legislative steps to reduce smoking in Kentucky believes a dollar increase in the state’s cigarette tax faces an uphill climb. But, Winchester lawmaker Ralph Alvarado says including such a hike in an overall tax reform measure would increase the chances of passage.

Former Tobacco Barns Repurposed For Anti-Smoking Message

By Dec 22, 2017
Purchase District Health Department Facebook Page

  A state with one of the highest smoking rates in the country is paying farmers to paint anti-smoking messages on old tobacco barns.

Tobacco’s Toll: New Push To Stop Smoking In Country’s Sickest States

By Mary Meehan Nov 5, 2017
Mary Meehan | Ohio Valley ReSource

The Ohio Valley region has some of the country’s highest rates of smoking -- and smoking related disease. Kentucky has been called the country’s “cancer capital.” And teens smoke more in Kentucky and West Virginia than anywhere else in the America. But one teen from tobacco country who’s part of a new push to solve the region’s original addiction crisis.  