Discovery Park Education Specialist Chosen To Become NASA Ambassador

Russell Orr with a group of young visitors at Discovery Park of America.
Credit Discovery Park Of America

 An education specialist at Discovery Park of America is becoming a NASA Solar System Ambassador.

NASA’s SSA program works with volunteers across the U.S. to share discoveries in science through community events.

 

According to a release from the park, Russell Orr has had a lifelong love for science and astronomy.

 

With this certification- Orr will be tasked with sharing information about NASA and space exploration four times a year in the local community.

 

Orr currently teaches classes and coordinates field trips at Discovery Park.

 

Orr said his favorite part of his job is interacting with the guests and specifically trying to get young people excited about science, space, and space travel.

  

