Discovery Park of America Anticipates One-Millionth Visitor this Saturday

The Discovery Park of America is anticipating its one-millionth visitor on Saturday - according to their records.

The museum in Union City opened in Fall 2013 and says this weekend’s milestone marks a yearly average of 250,000 visitors.

The park is preparing a celebratory event when that visitor walks through the door including gifts from local businesses and a lifetime membership. The package includes wine from White Squirrel Winery in Kenton, an evening stay at Blue Bank Resort at Reelfoot Lake and dinner for two at Sassafraz in Union City.

The 50-acre, $80 million dollar museum was financed by entrepreneur and Union City native Robert Kirkland. Hear an interview with Kirkland on WKMS, upon the museum's opening.