Disaster Loans Available to Kentucky Businesses Affected During Drought

Small businesses in several Kentucky counties including, Christian County, will soon be able to recoup some financial losses from this year’s drought.

The U-S Small Business Administration is making federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans available. Small businesses and agricultural cooperatives can check to see if they qualify for loans to cover damage as a result of the October drought. The program is available to eligible farm-related and nonfarm-related entities. Applicants can apply at disasterloan.sba.gov. Completed loan applications must be submitted no later than August 15th, 2017.