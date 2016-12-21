Disaster Loans Available to Kentucky Businesses Affected During Drought

Small businesses in several Kentucky counties including, Christian County, will soon be able to recoup some financial losses from this year’s drought.

The U-S Small Business Administration is making federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans available.  Small businesses and agricultural cooperatives can check to see if they qualify for loans to cover damage as a result of the October drought. The program is available to eligible farm-related and nonfarm-related entities. Applicants can apply at disasterloan.sba.gov.  Completed loan applications must be submitted no later than August 15th, 2017.  

 

drought
Kentucky businesses
Small Business Administration

USDA: Drought Makes 46 Tennessee Counties Disaster Areas

By Dec 20, 2016
Chantel Schmitt - 123rf Stock Photo

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has designated nearly half of Tennessee's counties as primary natural disaster areas because of damage and losses caused by drought conditions.

Drought Could Stress Local Water Supplies

By Nov 14, 2016
NC DC.NOAA.GOV

Officials in some Kentucky communities may need to gauge their local water supply levels closely in the weeks ahead.

Most of Kentucky Under Level 1 Drought Status

By Nov 10, 2016
Commonwealth of Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet

Most of Kentucky is officially under a Level 1 drought status. The Office of the State Climatologist and the Kentucky Energy and Environmental Cabinet issued the declaration Thursday for 117 counties.

Farm Bureau-Backed Bill Would Establish Kentucky Water Resources Board

By Mar 18, 2016
WKMS

A bill moving through the Kentucky General Assembly would establish a new board that would advise the state Energy and Environment Cabinet on water resources issues like drought preparedness.

House Bill 529 has already passed the Kentucky House and has received two readings in the Senate.