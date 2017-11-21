Deputy Judge Exec. Bill Marcum Joins Race for Calloway County Judge Exec.

Calloway County Deputy Judge Executive Bill Marcum is joining the race for local Judge Executive next year.

Marcum - a Republican - said he’s familiar with the inner-workings of local government and his position would make for a smooth transition.

He said he is interested in county issues, but wants to focus on improving infrastructure and maintaining a balanced budget.

“If you don’t have the money you can’t make a lot of the expenditures,” Marcum said. “Of course we’re like everybody else and don’t need taxes to go up and be that much more burden on us. So we’re just really going to be mindful to budget and stick with that as best we can.”

Marcum said he’s always had running for the seat in the back of his mind. He is close friends with current Judge Executive Larry Elkins, who said in October he will not be running for reelection.