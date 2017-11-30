Deadline Approaching for Spring Paducah QuiltWeek Contest Entries

The deadline for the American Quilters Society Spring QuiltWeek contest is fast approaching. All submissions must be entered by Friday, December 1st for the April showcase in Paducah.

The Spring show offers more than $125k in cash prizes. Contest requirements involve uploading a photo of the quilt with all four corners visible. Measurements must meet each individual category or the quilt will be disqualified.

An applicant can enter more than one quilt, but is limited to one per category. There are 16 categories in total.

Last Spring, more than 400 quilts from 47 states entered the contest. QuiltWeek draws tens of thousands of visitors to Paducah each year. AQS debuted a second QuiltWeek in Paducah this past September. See entry guidelines at quiltweek.com

If contestants miss the deadline, the option to submit for the Fall show is available with a deadline of May 4th. Applicants can not submit the same quilt for more than one show.

An entry fee of $20 per quilt is required if they are AQS members, if not the entry fee is $35 per quilt entry.

