Deadline Approaching for Spring Paducah QuiltWeek Contest Entries

By 2 minutes ago

Credit American Quilter's Society via Facebook

  The deadline for the American Quilters Society Spring QuiltWeek contest is fast approaching. All submissions must be entered by Friday, December 1st for the April showcase in Paducah.

The Spring show offers more than $125k in cash prizes.  Contest requirements involve uploading a photo of the quilt with all four corners visible. Measurements must meet each individual category or the quilt will be disqualified.

An applicant can enter more than one quilt, but is limited to one per category. There are 16 categories in total.

Last Spring, more than 400 quilts from 47 states entered the contest. QuiltWeek draws tens of thousands of visitors to Paducah each year. AQS debuted a second QuiltWeek in Paducah this past September. See entry guidelines at quiltweek.com

If contestants miss the deadline, the option to submit for the Fall show is available with a deadline of May 4th. Applicants can not submit the same quilt for more than one show.

An entry fee of $20 per quilt is required if they are AQS members, if not the entry fee is $35 per quilt entry.

See entry guidelines at quiltweek.com

 

Tags: 
AQS

Related Content

Vietnam Veteran Surprised with Quilt During Annual Show in Paducah

By Lance Dennee Apr 24, 2014
Lance Dennee

73-year-old Vietnam veteran Robert Crim of Golconda, Ill., wasn’t expecting to leave the AQS quilt show yesterday with a quilt of his own, but a spur-of-the-moment surprise changed his plans.

Take "A Walk in the Woods" in Pat Durbin's Exhibit at The National Quilt Museum

By Apr 26, 2017
via quiltmuseum.org

The American Quilter's Society QuiltWeek is underway in Paducah. The popular, now biannual, event draws thousands of avid quilters and enthusiasts to the city. The National Quilt Museum is also located in Paducah and showcases dozens of works, including QuiltWeek award winners. On Sounds Good, Matt Markgraf speaks with quilter Pat Durbin about her exhibit "A Walk in the Woods" on display in the museum. 

'Arandano' is the Winner of the 2016 AQS Quilt Show

By & Lance Dennee Apr 20, 2016
Lance Dennee

This year’s winners of the American Quilt Society’s annual QuiltWeek are sharing part of the $125,000 in cash prizes.  