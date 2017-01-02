Daviess County Schools Get 250 New Security Cameras

Public schools in Daviess County are getting two-hundred-fifty new security cameras. Assistant Superintendent for Finance and Operations, Matt Robbins, said the installation of the 250 cameras at 18 Daviess County schools is not in response to any threat or issue. Robbins said it’s a proactive measure to upgrade an eight-year-old system.

“What’s happened is there’s been a revolution in the technology with cameras over the course of that period of time, a tremendous revolution, I might add, and a capability that you can do remotely by looking at the cameras, you don’t even have to be on site to review those, you can move ‘em.”

Robbins said the cost of the cameras has come down substantially in the past eight years. The price tag of 158-thousand-dollars covers all the schools. The district originally expected to pay that much for about 70 new cameras in each of the two high schools. The installation began during the winter break and is expected to be complete by the end of this month.