Daviess County Resolution Supports Separating CERS from KRS

Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly wants the General Assembly to separate the County Employees Retirement System from the Kentucky Retirement System.

He said such a move wouldn’t solve the state’s pension crisis, but it would give members of CERS greater control over the funds.

“And we think that we could do better if we separated,” said Mattingly.

Kentucky’s General Assembly would have to approve a separation of the county retirement system from the state retirement system. Mattingly said the county system represents the majority of the state’s retirement plan but doesn’t have majority representation on the governing board.

There are 250 Daviess County government employees who are members of CERS. Mattingly said he doesn’t want to see county employees left without benefits. Governor Matt Bevin said he plans to call a special legislative session this fall to address the pension crisis.