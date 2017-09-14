Daviess County Chooses Permanent Emergency Shelter for Frigid Nights

The Homeless Council of the Ohio Valley is making it easier for those who need emergency shelter during the winter months to get to the right place.

St. Benedict’s Emergency Shelter for Men in Owensboro will be the permanent hosting location after some confusion resulting from a change of location last year. Harry Pedigo is director of St. Benedict’s and said accommodations are being made to host White Flag nights beginning in November.

“We had about 2,000 square feet of space that was unoccupied. There’s actually two rooms back there. So women and children would be in one and the men in the other. There’s a separate entrance into that area as well, so that’s how we’ll be able to keep the facility separate from St. Benedict’s,” said Pedigo.

The council has simplified the procedure for White Flag nights when the temperature dips below 15 degrees or there’s an inch of snow. Pedigo said last winter there were 18 nights that qualified as White Flag events and up to a dozen people per night showed up to get shelter.