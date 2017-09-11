Daviess Co. Officials Report West Nile Mosquitoes, 4 Cases Confirmed in Ky

The Green River District Health Department has confirmed the presence of mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus in Daviess County. Public Health Director Clay Horton said the virus has been present in the region since the early 2000’s. But this time of year, as birds migrate south, mosquitoes quit biting birds and shift their focus to people.

“The threat of West Nile Virus never really left our area. The last couple of years, it has been overshadowed by the threat of Zika, that we haven’t seen in our area.” Said Horton.

He said this is a reminder that West Nile is still out there.

Horton says there are four reported cases of West Nile in humans in Kentucky - two in Fayette and Jefferson Counties and the other two in Hopkins County.

According to Horton few people infected show symptoms, but those that do will have body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or a rash.

Generally people will recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months. The virus can also cause inflammation of the brain and spinal cord.

Clay suggests using an EPA approved insect repellent and removing any items around the home that can hold standing water.

The CDC offers several methods for mosquito control online.