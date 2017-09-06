David Gilmour On World Cafe

If you made a list of the most influential guitarists of all time, you'd have to include David Gilmour towards the top of that list. The legendary guitarist and voice of Pink Floyd is our guest for this World Cafe session.

Along with all the Pink Floyd albums, Gilmour has recorded four studio solo albums; the latest, Rattle That Lock, is from 2015. However, today we have Gilmour on World Cafe to talk about the upcoming national theatrical showing of David Gilmour Live at Pompeii. The concert film includes footage from two concerts Gilmour played in the ancient Roman amphitheater in Pompeii in July 2016 — the same place where Pink Floyd recorded a concert film in 1971. The film of Gilmour's 2016 performances will be shown in movie theaters across the country for one night only on Sept. 13, and the concerts will also be available on CD, Blu-ray and DVD on Sept. 29.

Hear our conversation and songs from the concert in the player above.

