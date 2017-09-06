DACA Supporters Rally in Lexington

As in many communities across Kentucky and the nation, supporters of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals took to the streets of Lexington last night.

The outcry comes in the wake of the Trump administration’s announcement Tuesday to phase DACA out in six months.

A diverse group of supporters of DACA circled in Lexington’s courthouse square to hear from those directly affected by the presidential decision.

Among them, Alexis Meza, who came to the U.S. from Mexico when she was nine. She’s a graduate of Kentucky State University and is working.

“It’s just an overwhelming feeling of anger and empowerment at the same time to just want to be able to keep fighting,” said Meza.

A number of speakers asked participants to contact congressional representatives to urge them to act on a permanent remedy over the next six months.

Sixth District Congressman Andy Barr issued a statement calling DACA an unconstitutional overreach that failed to meaningfully or permanently address the status of undocumented child immigrants.

He added “I believe we should show our compassion for these children in a way that does not dishonor the millions of new citizens who immigrated to this country through lawful means.”​

