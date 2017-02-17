Criminal Justice Reform Bill Reviewed in Committee

Consideration of a substantial criminal justice reform measure will continue next week in the Kentucky senate.

The legislation includes several provisions aimed at helping state prisoners successfully re-enter society upon their discharge. A lengthy hearing Thursday concluded without a vote.

But, Judiciary Committee Chair Whitney Westerfield remains confident there are enough votes to pass the legislation.

Committee members heard from Kerri Cox, whose brother was murdered.

“I heard Secretary Tilley tell a very moving story about a man who was able to call his son from prison," Cox said. "I can never call my brother again because he was murdered when he was 14 years old.”

The legislation, among other things, calls for opening up factories within prisons to offer employment opportunities for inmates. It also would expand community work release programs and enhance drug treatment options for users who come forward seeking help.

