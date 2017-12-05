County Attorney Seat In Marshall Open For The First Time In 24 Years

Marshall County Attorney Jeff Edwards is not running for reelection in 2018, opening the seat for the first time in 24 years.

Benton City Attorney Zach Brien announced his run this week. Brien said if elected County Attorney, he would try to get ahead of issues in the community before they “walk through the courthouse doors.”

He said he wants to tackle a growing child abuse problem and the opioid epidemic.





“One of the things I want to is work with law enforcement, work with our local resources and see what we can do to increase the availability of rehab centers and beds at rehab centers.” Brien said.

Assistant County Attorney Jason Darnall is also vying for the seat. Darnall said he has worked in the office for more than 14 years. He said he would commit to the position full-time and be fiscally responsible.

“I’ve gotten the support of law enforcement, I’ve done every aspect of the job and we’ve gotten some really good results over the last several years.” Darnall said.

Darnall said he is running as an independent candidate, adding that he believes the seat should be a non-partisan position. Brien is running as a Democrat, but also expressed a need to keep the seat non-partisan, saying that the seat needs a candidate that will "put personal politics aside."