Movie 'prop money' is circulating in the Paducah area.

Paducah Police warn counterfeit $20 bills that appear real but read “Motion Picture Use Only” on the front and back have been turned into the department.

Anyone with information about the origin of the fake bills can contact the police at 270-444-8550 or through Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL. Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.