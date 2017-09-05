Corvette Museum Exhibit Offers History of Transportation

A Kentucky museum dedicated to Corvettes has opened a new exhibit featuring much older forms of transportation spanning the state's history.

The National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green says the exhibit will cover the history of transportation in Kentucky from the late 1700s to now.

It says artifacts include a horse-drawn sleigh, 19th century mile markers and a 1943 Ford GPW (Jeep) used during World War II. A 1935 Allis-Chalmers WC tractor owned by Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles is on display.

The display items are on loan from numerous individuals, museums and organizations.

The Corvette museum just off Interstate 65 in south-central Kentucky is open daily.