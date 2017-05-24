Corps of Engineers to Hold Ceremony Naming U.S. 62 Bridge Near Kentucky Dam

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is holding a ceremony Tuesday to name a bridge near Kentucky Dam after a resident engineer who died last year.

The U.S. Highway 62 Bridge across the Tennessee River will be named the ‘George A. (Tony) Ellis Bridge.’ Ellis worked on the Kentucky Lock Addition project and died in July 2016.

According to a release, Ellis played an instrumental role in the construction of the bridge.

The ceremony is at 9 a.m. at the Grand Rivers Senior Citizens Center. A closing ceremony follows near the bridge.