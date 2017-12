A man has died after an incident at the Shawnee Fossil Plant in Paducah. The plant is operated by the Tennessee Valley Authority.

TVA Spokesperson Scott Brooks said a contract employee was injured Sunday night and passed away on Monday.

He said the employee was a contractor with Tennessee construction group GUBMK.

The incident is currently under investigation by the TVA. Brooks said the incident took place in the railyard, but has no further details at this time.