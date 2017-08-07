Congressman Comer Travels with Delegation to Israel

Republican U.S. Congressman James Comer of Kentucky joins a delegation to Israel this week to discuss foreign policy and national security issues.

Members of the delegation will speak with government and military officials and representatives from the Palestinian Authority. Comer said in a release he is a “proud supporter of the State of Israel.”

He will also hear briefings on the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the Israeli-Palestinian peace process and terrorism issues.

The trip is led by the American Israel Education Foundation. Comer returns August 15.