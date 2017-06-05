Congressman Comer Speaks On Paris Climate Accord Decision

By 57 minutes ago

Credit via COMER.HOUSE.GOV, CROPPED

  Kentucky Congressman James Comer is weighing in on President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Accord.

The Republican congressman said in a statement that the accord was an unfair deal, saying “With this move, President Trump continues to look out for working Kentuckians in coal country.” Others disagree that the decision will help the coal industry. Democratic Congressman John Yarmuth said “doubling down on denial will not bring back coal jobs” and said the decision will make the economy suffer ‘tremendously.’Comer said in a recent town hall meeting that he believes ‘regulatory burdens’ on the coal and agriculture industry should be reviewed, but said if a company pollutes they should be fined and held accountable. In 2015, 195 countries signed the agreement that set targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senator Rand Paul have both voiced their support for Trump’s decision, fearing that the agreement would have brought court challenges to Trump’s plan to roll back the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Clean Power Plan, which seeks to curb carbon emissions from coal-burning power plants.

 

Here's Comer's full statement concerning the Paris Climate Accord: 

 

“I support President Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris Accord. It’s something that was holding America back. The deal was not a good one for the United States, and with this move, President Trump continues to look out for working Kentuckians in coal country.”

 

  

