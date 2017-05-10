Congressman Comer Resumes Town Halls - Speaks in Benton Today

U.S. Congressman James Comer is holding a town hall this afternoon in Benton. Town halls in three other central Kentucky communities will follow.

Comer has taken to social media and posted a Q&A on his website defending his vote on the GOP crafted American Health Care Act following pushback from those who dislike the plan. A central issue involves how pre-existing conditions are covered.

Those in favor of the plan say it would put people with pre-existing conditions who are priced out of the market into a subsidized high risk pool thereby lowering premiums for others on the individual market, however opponents have argued that the eight-billion dollars is not enough money and are concerned insurance companies will charge higher rates.

Comer will speak at the Marshall County Courthouse at 4:30.

