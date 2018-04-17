Congressman Comer Releases 2017 Tax Returns

  U.S. Congressman James Comer has released his tax returns, financial disclosures and other expenses for 2017.

 Comer  said in a release Tuesday he believes taxpayers have a right to know where their leaders’ income originates, especially those who vote on major tax reform legislation.  Comer’s 2017 tax returns show that he claimed income of $153,890 and had a capital gain of $154,500. He had a farm loss of $66,330. And $20,250 in exemptions. He paid nearly $24,728 in federal taxes and $14,805 in state taxes.  Comer released his tax returns last year. He offered to release his tax returns in the 2015 Kentucky GOP gubernatorial primary.  Democratic Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear released his tax returns on Monday and called on other officials to do the same.  Governor Matt Bevin has asked for an extension to file his financial disclosures. Bevin has declined to release his tax returns. 

