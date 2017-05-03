Congressman Comer Holds Town Halls in May, Beginning in Benton

U.S. Congressman James Comer is resuming town hall meetings in Kentucky’s First District this month.

The freshmen Republican will speak at the Marshall County Courthouse at 4:30 on May 10. Town halls in three other central Kentucky communities will follow.

Comer has at previous town halls expressed support for Republican healthcare reform, but vowed to support keeping coverage for pre-existing conditions. He has also supported proposed cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency but favored funding various domestic programs.

Town Hall Schedule per Comer's office:

Wednesday, May 10

4:30 PM

Marshall County Courthouse

1101 Main Street, Benton

Thursday, May 11

3 PM

Clinton County Courthouse - Upstairs Courtroom

100 Cross Street, Albany

Friday, May 12

9 AM

Metcalfe County Judicial Center

201 E. Stockton Street, Edmonton