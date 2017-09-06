Congressman Comer to Hold Town Hall in Murray

Congressman James Comer speaking at a town hall in Benton
Credit Matt Markgraf, WKMS

U.S. Congressman James Comer is holding a town hall meeting on September 20 at Murray State University. 

The Republican First District Congressman will speak with constituents at 4:30 in the Curris Center Grand Ballroom.

Comer has held numerous town halls across the region, explaining his position on topical issues in Washington. Past meetings have centered around topics including health care, foreign trade and the agriculture industry. Following updates, he has answered questions from the audience.

Congressman James Comer
Town Hall
Murray State

