U.S. Representative James Comer is holding a town hall meeting on Dec. 4 in Hopkinsville.

The Republican First District Congressman will speak with constituents at 1:30 p.m. at the Hopkinsville Municipal Center.

Comer has held town halls in all 35 counties in his district. Topics at previous town halls include Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act, international diplomacy, President Trump and hemp legislation.

Comer has stayed after town halls to answer questions and speak with individuals.