Confiscated Criminals’ Weapons Nets $90K for Law Enforcement

Guns confiscated during criminal arrests in 2016 have netted Kentucky law enforcement nearly $90,000 dollars in state grant money.

The Kentucky Office of Homeland Security administers the Law Enforcement Protection Program which allows the State Police to sell confiscated weapons to federally-licensed firearms dealers. Proceeds from the public auction are then awarded to city, county, public university, sheriffs and school district law enforcement agencies across the state.

KOHS awarded grants up to $19,000 in the past year, including money for three state universities to purchase Tasers and related equipment. K-O-H-S began the program in 2008, since then more than $4.5 million in grants has been awarded.