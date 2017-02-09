Concerns Regarding White Nationalist Event Come to the Senate Floor

The Kentucky senate could vote on a resolution later today condemning the meeting of three white nationalist groups at an eastern Kentucky state park.

Members of the Traditionalist Worker Party, Nationalist Front, and National Socialist Movement have scheduled activities the last weekend in April in Floyd and Pike counties. Senate President Robert Stivers says all citizens are entitled to express their views.

“You know, this is deplorable speech, so we’re gonna look at it and see what we can do, but as long as it is legal speech, we cannot prohibit it nor confine it,” Stivers said.

The issue was raised by Pikeville Senator Ray Jones. Jones says he hopes to have the resolution heard by the senate today. The senate minority floor leader says representatives with these groups seem prepared to use the weekend event at Jenny Wiley State Park as a recruitment opportunity.