Company Announces Warehouse To Be Built In Kentucky

A manufacturer is expanding its operations in Kentucky, adding 20 jobs.

Gov. Matt Bevin's office said in a statement that Murakami Manufacturing U.S.A. Inc. will build a more than $2.7 million warehouse on its campus in Campbellsville.

The company makes rear- and side-view mirrors and related systems for the auto industry. It employs 256 people in its Campbellsville plant.

The statement said the expected 20 hires will fulfill a total of 50 full-time jobs the company announced in a separate expansion project in 2014. The new construction is expected to start in September and be completed in March.