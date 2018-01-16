Community Conversation on Sexual Abuse, Harassment Wednesday Night in Owensboro

An event billed as a “community conversation” about sexual assault, abuse, and harassment is being held Wednesday night in Owensboro. Organizers are hoping to capitalize on the many recent cases of women coming forward with accounts of facing sexual abuse.

Terri Crowe is a victims advocate with the Owensboro-based New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services. She said those who have suffered abuse often face the pain of not being believed when they come forward.

“What we tend to see is a lot of doubt about the truthfulness of survivors, both in terms of them just making up their assault, just fabricating it for attention, or also waiting and delaying the time that they come forward,” said Crowe.

The forum will include sexual assault examiners from Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, and representatives from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and Owensboro Police Department. Also taking part are representatives from the Daviess County Commonwealth’s Attorney and County attorney offices.

The event is being held inside the Winchester Center at Kentucky Wesleyan College Wednesday at 6:30pm.