U.S Congressman James Comer is hosting two town hall forums in Kentucky’s First District this week.

Comer will be at Livingston County Circuit Courtroom on Thursday and Allen County Judicial Center on Friday. Comer is also set to speak on Thursday morning at the Paducah Chamber Public Policy Luncheon. He has discussed at previous town halls foreign trade, the agriculture industry, and efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.