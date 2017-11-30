Comer Changes Hopkinsville Town Hall Start Time Due to Tax Bill Conference

By

Credit Matt Markgraf, WKMS

U.S. Congressman James Comer has changed the time of his town hall meeting on Monday in Hopkinsville to 9 a.m.

The meeting was originally scheduled for 1:30 p.m. 

Members of the U.S. House of Representatives have been called to Washington D.C. on Monday to conference with the Senate on the tax bill.

Comer’s town hall will be in the Hopkinsville Municipal Center Council Chamber. He will return to Washington afterward.

The Republican Congressman has held town halls in all 35 counties in Kentucky’s First District. Comer typically gives a briefing on topical issues in Congress followed by a question and answer session with constituents.

He visited Hopkinsville in April for a Farm Bureau listening session followed by a meeting with members of local progressive groups. 

