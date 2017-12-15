Coalition Offering Discounts On Safe Rides During Holidays

Kentucky's beverage alcohol industry is pitching in to make sure people get home safely from holiday outings.

The coalition, led by the Kentucky Distillers' Association, said it is offering $20 off safe rides.

The discount is available by entering the code SAFERIDEKY17 in the Lyft or CityScoot mobile applications.

The campaign — called "This one's on us" — will be promoted to adult consumers online and in bars, liquor stores and other places where alcohol is sold.

KDA said it launched the campaign as part of its increased commitment to end impaired driving. The coalition also includes the Kentucky Guild of Brewers, Wine and Spirits Wholesalers of Kentucky and Smart Start Inc.

The promotion starts Friday and continues until Jan. 1 wherever those companies' services are available, while supplies last.

