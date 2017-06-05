City Says Governor's House Worth Less Than County Appraisal

A Kentucky city says Gov. Matt Bevin's personal house is worth less than a county appraisal that was the basis of an ethics complaint against the governor.

The Courier-Journal reports Anchorage officials value the home and 19 acres of land at $2.2 million. The Jefferson County property valuation administrator has valued the property at $2.97 million. Bevin purchased the home and 10 acres of land for $1.6 million in March from Neil Ramsey, an investment manager who has donated to Bevin's political campaigns.

Bevin has appealed the Jefferson County appraisal. The chairman of an ethics watchdog group has asked a state ethics commission to decide if the sale amounted to a gift from Ramsey to Bevin.

Jefferson County PVA Tony Lindauer said he stands by his appraisal.