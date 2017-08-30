The City of Paducah is asking residents to send storm water data as remnants of Tropical Storm Harvey come through the area this week.

The National Weather Service in Paducah is forecasting heavy rain Thursday through Friday. Rainfall amounts vary from less than inch in southern Illinois to several inches in west Kentucky near the Tennessee border.

The Comprehensive Storm Water Master Plan project team is requesting residents collect and submit data about storm water on their property.

According to a release, photographs and other material will be used for study and to develop solutions for locally flood-prone areas.

Send photos and first-hand accounts to stormwateranddrainage@paducahky.gov.