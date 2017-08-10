City of Paducah Accepting Applications for Roof Stabilization Assistance Program

The City of Paducah is accepting applications for a financial assistance program funding roof repairs in the downtown district.

The Roof Stabilization Assistance Program allows property owners within the general area of Water Street to 7th Street and Jefferson Street to Kentucky Avenue to apply. Assistance will not exceed half of a building’s construction costs or the stabilization funds allotted by the city for the fiscal year. Program funds will not be available to property owners until rehabilitation work is complete. Downtown Development Specialist Melinda Winchester said the program works to stabilize ‘critical’ parts of Paducah’s historic structure. The city is accepting applications until August 31.