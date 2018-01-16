Cinema Systers Film Festival in Paducah Returns in May

A lesbian film festival is returning to Paducah for its third year this May.

The organizers bill the event as “The only all-lesbian film festival in the U.S.” The Cinema Systers Film Festival includes screenings, question and answer sessions with filmmakers and a quilted prayer flag exhibit. Founder Laura Petrie said the festival serves as an outlet for representation.

“I think that Cinema Systers Film Festival being dedicated to women filmmakers gives the public a view into another world from a different perspective--one that they’re not used to seeing on screen,” Petrie said.

Cinema Systers will present awards including the Lily Tomlin ‘Best of Fest.’ Filmmakers can enter their work on the Cinema Systers website. The event is May 25 through 27.