Cinema Systers Film Festival in Paducah Returns in May

By 3 hours ago

Credit Cinema Systers Film Festival via Facebook

A lesbian film festival is returning to Paducah for its third year this May.

The organizers bill the event as “The only all-lesbian film festival in the U.S.” The Cinema Systers Film Festival includes screenings, question and answer sessions with filmmakers and a quilted prayer flag exhibit. Founder Laura Petrie said the festival serves as an outlet for representation.

“I think that Cinema Systers Film Festival being dedicated to women filmmakers gives the public a view into another world from a different perspective--one that they’re not used to seeing on screen,” Petrie said.

 

Cinema Systers will present awards including the Lily Tomlin ‘Best of Fest.’ Filmmakers can enter their work on the Cinema Systers website. The event is May 25 through 27.

 

Cinema Systers Film Festival

“What’s Up” at This Year’s Cinema Systers All-Lesbian Film Festival in Paducah

By May 23, 2017
Cinema Systers Film Festival logo

A three-day event billed as ‘the only all-lesbian film festival in the U.S.’ is returning for a second year this weekend in downtown Paducah. Cinema Systers Film Festival organizer Laura Petrie said she was inspired by the Michigan Womyn’s Music Festival, an annual event that ran for 40 years before closing in 2015.

Paducah's Maiden Alley Hosts Inaugural 'Cinema Systers' All-Lesbian Film Festival

By Sep 12, 2016
Matt Markgraf, WKMS

Rural western Kentucky was host to the 'only all-lesbian film festival in the United States' over the weekend. Paducah's Maiden Alley Cinema was home to the inaugural three-day Cinema Systers Film Festival.  Matt Markgraf went to the festival on Saturday and brings this report: