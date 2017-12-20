Churchill Downs Breaks Ground On $60 Million Facility

Construction is officially underway on a new venture by Churchill Downs racetrack. It’s investing $60 million in a historical racing facility in Louisville, called Derby City Gaming. Officials held a ceremonial groundbreaking at the site Wednesday.

The facility, at the old Trackside—or Sports Spectrum site—off Poplar Level Road, will house 600 historical racing machines that allow patrons to bet on videos of previously run thoroughbred races.

It will also include a simulcast wagering area, along with food venues and a 50-seat bar.

Churchill Downs racetrack president Kevin Flanery says the venture will allow Churchill to boost live racing purses and stay competitive with tracks in other states that also offer casino gambling. He says the local economy will benefit as well.

“We’re talking about 250 construction jobs, and 150 full and part-time jobs to operate this facility year-round. We’ll be back in touch when we’re ready to fill those jobs, because we know the local community wants to be a part of the success of this facility.”

Derby City Gaming is scheduled to open next fall.