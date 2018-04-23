Christian Co. Student Wins 1st Place in Poster Contest Honoring Public Employees

Gov. Matt Bevin with Jenna Humphries and her award-winning poster.
Credit Courtesy of Personnel Cabinet

A Christian County High School student won first place in her age group in the state 2018 Public Service Recognition Week poster contest. 

Governor Matt Bevin recognized in a ceremony at the Governor's Mansion Jenna Humphries and her winning artwork in the 14 to 18 age group.

Bevin said in a release on Monday more than 1,300 students from 86 schools in Kentucky participated. He said the artwork "truly honors the important work of public employees." He said, “Throughout our state, we have remarkable public employees that work tirelessly on behalf of Kentuckians, and we are grateful for their service.”

This year's theme is 'Great People Doing Great Jobs.'

Humphries' poster depicts Kentucky with a police officer, a firefighter, a teacher and children as well as a cardinal.

Jenna Humphries' poster
Credit via personnel.ky.gov

The contest is part of an annual celebration to honor federal, state and local government employees.

Public Service Recognition Week in Kentucky is from April 22 to 28. 

