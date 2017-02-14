Christian Co. Health Dept. Director Resigns

The Kentucky Department for Public Health is hosting a televised workshop to address communicating with vulnerable populations during public health emergencies and other disasters.

The Oct. 29 workshop will offer members of the Kentucky Outreach and Information Network the opportunity to share ideas to improve outreach to vulnerable populations, including the blind and mentally unhealthy.

The meeting will be led from the Kentucky Department for Public Health in Frankfort and broadcast to ITV sites at local health departments across the state.