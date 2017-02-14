Christian Co. Health Dept. Director Resigns

Christian County Health Department Director Mike Pyle is resigning his post to work in Frankfort. Pyle will serve as Deputy Commissioner for the Kentucky Department for Public Health. During his nine-year tenure in Christian County, the health department became the 68th health department in the country and 8th in Kentucky to receive national accreditation through the Public Health Accreditation Board. Christian County Health Department Health Education Manager Amanda Bassingthwaite will serve as temporarily director until the position is filled. Pyle departs effective February 27.