Billionaire Chicago businessman J.B. Pritzker says he's still "seriously considering" running for Illinois governor in 2018. The Democrat released a statement Wednesday, after businessman Chris Kennedy announced he's seeking the Democratic nomination to try to unseat Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner. Kennedy is the son of Ethel and the late U.S. Sen. Robert Kennedy. Pritzker is the brother of Penny Pritzker, who served as Commerce Secretary under President Barack Obama.