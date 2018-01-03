Challengers Line Up to Fill Seats Currently Held by DeCesare, Meredith

The sexual harassment investigation involving two state lawmakers from south central Kentucky is leading to plenty of interest in their seats.

Four candidates have launched bids to replace embattled Republican State Representatives Jim DeCesare and Michael Meredith.

According to the Secretary of State’s office, two Republicans have filed to run for the seat belonging to DeCesare. The 17th District House seat covers Butler and a portion of Warren County.

One of the candidates is Joey Franzell, a business owner from Morgantown. The other is David Graham from Rockfield, a band instructor at Warren Central High School and chairman of the Warren County Republican Party.

The race will be an open contest since DeCesare has announced he won’t seek re-election once his term ends December 31.

Two candidates have also stepped forward to run for Rep. Meredith’s seat. The 19th District seat includes Edmonson and part of Warren County.

That race has attracted William Fishback, a Democrat from Bowling Green. The other candidate is Republican Brian Strow, also of Bowling Green, who is an economics professor at Western Kentucky University.

Meredith has not yet announced whether he’s running for re-election. He didn't return a call from WKU Public Radio seeking comment.

January 31 is the deadline to file to run for office this year in Kentucky.