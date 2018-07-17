CenterPoint Recovery Center for Men in Paducah To Get $200K Grant

The Kentucky Department for Local Government has approved a $200,000 federal Community Development Block Grant to help cover operational costs at a residential drug and alcohol treatment center in west Kentucky.

CenterPoint Recovery Center for Men in Paducah is managed by Four Rivers Behavioral Health and is one of 14 recovery centers in the commonwealth to receive the grant.

Rebecca Rittenhouse is a west Kentucky field representative for the DLG. She said the funds going to the Paducah center are to "assist life and recovery skills" to help the men there maintain sobriety.

DLG Commissioner Sandra Dunahoo said in a release on Tuesday the opioid epidemic has worsened in recent years and the waiting list at facilities including CenterPoint has grown.

The funding is part of a statewide initiative called Recovery Kentucky. The program has allocated $3.1 million each year in recovery efforts since 2005.

Rittenhouse also noted Kentucky's online portal to help connect individuals to substance use disorder treatment centers. The search engine is part of Governor Matt Bevin's 'Don't Let Them Die' campaign.