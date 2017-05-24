CBO: Republicans' AHCA Would Leave 23 Million More Uninsured

The revised Republican Obamacare repeal-and-replace bill will leave 23 million more people uninsured over the next decade than if Obamacare were to remain in place, and it would reduce the deficit by $119 billion. But of those 23 million, "a few million ... would use tax credits to purchase policies that would not cover major medical risks."

That's what the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office reported on Wednesday in its latest score of the American Health Care Act. The fate of the bill rests in part on this score, as House Republicans passed their most recent version of the bill without waiting for the CBO to report the bill's estimated price tag. Three weeks after passing the bill, however, they have not sent the bill on to the Senate yet, because budget rules dictate that if its deficit savings did not reach $2 billion (and that $2 billion had to come from particular spending categories), the bill would be dead upon arrival in the upper chamber.

The deficit reduction in the latest version of the bill represents a decline from previous versions. When the CBO first scored the AHCA, it said the plan would save $337 billion over 10 years. Later revisions reduced those savings to $150 billion.

