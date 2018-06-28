Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Cape Town Averts 'Day Zero' By Limiting Water Use

By 24 minutes ago
  • Cape Town Executive Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson speaks at the press conference where he announced Thursday that, if appropriate water restrictions are maintained, there will be no Day Zero for 2019.
    Cape Town Executive Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson speaks at the press conference where he announced Thursday that, if appropriate water restrictions are maintained, there will be no Day Zero for 2019.
    Claire Harbage / NPR
Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.