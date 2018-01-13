Camila Cabello Is In Control: 'I Express Myself However I Want'

Camila Cabello got her start as one-fifth of Fifth Harmony, a group formed by music impresario Simon Cowell from girls who had auditioned for the music competition show The X Factor. The experience forced a teenage Cabello out of her shell and propelled her and her bandmates to pop stardom.

"I was super shy, very introverted, kind of a wimp, didn't really go out much," Cabello remembers of that time. "I was always in my own little bubble and then suddenly I was, like, singing on national television every week. It was like a boot camp for all of us. It's very intense."

Fifth Harmony went on to create platinum-selling songs like "Worth It" and "Work From Home" and tour the world, banding together a fleet of fans that they affectionately referred to as Harmonizers.

Still, Cabello wanted more. To the dismay of many Harmonizers, she left the group in December 2016 and has been working towards her solo debut ever since. Last August, she dropped "Havanna," a single featuring Young Thug that peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and proved she could hold her own as a pop star.

"I have been a really big fan of Young Thug," Cabello says. "And I think because 'Havana' is an unconventional song ... I didn't want just a go-to, mainstream rapper that has done a bunch of pop features. I felt like he would bring just the right flavor to it."

Now, more than a year removed from her former group, the 20-year-old artist has released her first solo album, titled simply Camila.

"It's basically about the past year of my life," she explains. "There's a lot of stuff that I didn't get time to really reflect on. I really got to reflect on this album."

Interview Highlights

On her family migrating to America from Cuba

[My parents] never said anything when I was little, 'cause I feel like parents have a way of hiding all the stressful or bad stuff going on. They did that for me. I'm sure there where so many struggles and so many things that were going on that they didn't tell me about because they wanted me to just be a kid, you know? To have that innocence and that pure vision of the world. My mom just told me we were going to Disney World, and that's why we were leaving.

On auditioning for The X Factor

I saw this video of One Direction, and I was a huge One Direction fan. They were giving tips on how to audition for X Factor USA. But there was an audition in North Carolina, and that was super close to Miami, and ... I just wanted to give it a shot. It was just these five seconds of bravery that changed my life, you know?

In Latin culture, we have this thing called a quinceañera. But instead of a quinceañera, I wanted my 15th birthday present to be for my parents to drive me to North Carolina so that I could audition. I think that my parents would be supportive of anything that I did. If I was like, "Oh, I really want to be a dentist today, and not pursue this as a career," they would be totally fine with it. I think they just saw how much I wanted it.

On making the decision to leave Fifth Harmony and go solo

I had been writing songs since I was 16, and at first I wanted to write for other people. [But] I had these songs that were so personal ... and I couldn't imagine me giving it to somebody and somebody else singing them because it was too close to me. I went a long time writing songs thinking that, "Nobody will ever hear this for another 10 years because I'll still be in the group." ... I made the decision to go out on my own and start expressing myself and my vision, because that's what made me come alive.

On defining her own image as a solo artist

I'm all for girls wearing what they want to wear. I think it's great for girls [who] want to express their sexuality and if they want to wear booty shorts or eyelashes or whatever to feel great, then that's amazing. The only thing wrong is when somebody is pushing you to do it before it's your time and before you're comfortable — or if that's not really you! I think both of those are OK; whether you want to go for that or you're not comfortable with that.

I'm just really being myself. I am in a great place where I have all of the control and I don't do anything that I'm not super stoked about doing, you know? There's nothing wrong with that, it's just me. If some day, that is me and I want to do that, then that'll be great too, but I just dress how I want. I express myself however I want.

On the meaning behind her favorite track, "She Loves Control"

I mean, I do love control. Basically, I thought of the title and I thought this would be really great for a song. I think that in that point of my life I just felt really free and independent and I was having a blast making this album and thinking about all of the stuff I wanted to do for it and coming up with all of the world around it. It was very refreshing for me to have that control.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

We're returning now to Puerto Rico's efforts to recover from Hurricane Maria. While the focus on immediate needs is still there, now the U.S. territory's leaders have also decided that a new push for statehood should be part of the recovery effort. This week, a bipartisan shadow congressional delegation comprised of distinguished former officials went to Capitol Hill to lobby Congress to make Puerto Rico the 51st state.

Alfonso Aguilar is one of the Republican shadow representatives. He's also the president of the Latino Partnership for Conservative Principles and a former chief of the U.S. Office of Citizenship. He served under President George W. Bush. He was kind of stopped by our studios in Washington, D.C., to tell us more. Alfonso Aguilar, thanks so much for speaking with us.

ALFONSO AGUILAR: Thank you so much for having me. It's a pleasure.

MARTIN: Now, this was an issue even before the hurricane, I want to say. I want to note that the official party platforms of both the Democratic and Republican Party in Puerto Rico support statehood. So what are you doing differently now, and why now?

AGUILAR: Well, you know, I think now it's become very evident after the devastation caused by Maria, we are at the mercy of Congress. We have no political clout in Washington, and that certainly affects us in terms of getting help from the federal government. So when we have a hurricane like we just had that devastated the island, and we're talking about a supplemental bill to provide funding - emergency funding for recovery efforts in the states - Texas, Florida, they have the appropriate representation to ensure that they get the money that they need.

In the case of Puerto Rico, again, we're at the mercy of Congress. We're hoping that they're going to be merciful, but perhaps they will provide something that really doesn't respond to the needs of the island. That's why representation or democracy, it's just so basic, the very basic right of a citizen is the right to vote.

MARTIN: You and the other delegates were selected by the governor of Puerto Rico. And I do want to mention, again, this is a very distinguished group - a baseball Hall of Famer, three former governors. So it's three Republicans, three Democrats and an independent. You were all appointed. So do you think that these members have any reason to seat people who were not elected?

AGUILAR: Well, you know, this is a tool. We recognize this. We have been appointed. Eventually, we will have an election. And we'll have an elected delegation. But this is the first face of the effort to push statehood.

MARTIN: Let me ask you this, though, why should they care? Why should they care? Given that - this is - you're talking about extending federal recognition or the same voting rights to other people. And for people who already have those rights, why should they care?

AGUILAR: Well, first of all, it's a question of principle, right? Our forefathers created a republic that guarantee equal rights to everyone. And we know that that wasn't the case. But with time, citizenship has expanded to include absolutely every single citizen. So if we care about the Constitution, if we want to ensure that we have a country that guarantees every single citizen full rights, then I think we have to address the issue of Puerto Rico. That's a question of principle.

In terms of practical matters, look. The situation right now in Puerto Rico, we have a fiscal crisis - large debt, over $70 billion. The economy is in a deep recession. And all of this has been exacerbated by Maria. The federal government is going to have to continue sending money to Puerto Rico. Under statehood, we're going to be paying into the system. Financially, we're going to do much better. And eventually, in five, 10 years, Puerto Rico's going to be paying more into the system than the money that they send to Puerto Rico.

MARTIN: Before we let you go, I do want to ask a sticky question, which is there are those who argue and will say that they think that the hesitation to address this issue, both with Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia, is that these are predominately non-white and that's what the objection is?

AGUILAR: In the case of Puerto Rico, I don't believe that. I don't believe that people oppose statehood for Puerto Rico because its a Hispanic population. There is a consideration about their ethnicity, but it's not racism. I think there's this perception that just because they're Hispanic, they would largely vote for Democrats. And we have to explain to them that is just not the case. Puerto Ricans, like the majority of Hispanics, are very conservative on social issues, when it comes to the issue of right to life, it comes to marriage. But at the end, there will be swing voters. If Republicans cannot convince Puerto Rican voters in future elections, they're going to have a very hard time convincing Hispanic voters at the national level.

MARTIN: That's Alfonso Aguilar, Republican shadow representative for Puerto Rico. He and fellow members of this delegation are in Washington, D.C., lobbying, once again, for statehood for the U.S. territory. Alfonso Aguilar, thanks so much for coming in.

