Calvert City McDonald's Destroyed by Fire

A McDonald's in Calvert City is destroyed after a fire broke out late Tuesday morning.

Gilbertsville Fire Chief Jim Dexter said his department and eight others responded to the scene soon after a call between 11:15 and 11:30 of smoke in the building.

He said there were no injuries.

The restaurant was located on Kennedy Ave. near Hwy 62 and I-24.

Marshall County Daily reports Calvert City Fire Chief Fred Ross said a fire possibly came from an A/C unit on the roof.

A fire marshal is expected to further investigate the incident on Wednesday.

According to Dexter, the McDonald's district manager said the building will be torn down within a few weeks and a new one will be built.

