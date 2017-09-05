Calloway Co. Retired Teachers Assoc. President: Proposed Pension Changes “Unenlightened”

By 49 minutes ago

Credit 123RF Stock Photo

A recent report recommending changes to Kentucky’s ailing pension system is sparking concern amongst some retired teachers in west Kentucky.

Consulting group PFM suggested moving current state workers and new teacher hires into a 401(k)-style plan and eliminating cost-of-living raises for some state retirees among other changes. Calloway County Retired Teachers Association President Marshall Ward says the proposition is an “unenlightened approach” that will harm the state’s economy.

 

“So when you talk about economic impact, you’re talking about a huge amount of money and that will affect everybody in this community. Store owners, other types of businesses, doctor’s offices, the theater, people going to Murray State basketball games. Everybody will be hit if  some of these dollars are taken away from our economy,” said Ward.

 

A recent report from the left-leaning Kentucky Center for Economic Policy and union-funded Keystone Research Center claims switching to a 401(k) plan will ‘harm’ public employees due to higher costs and lower investment returns. The report shows workers in the Jackson Purchase received more than 150 million dollars in retirement funds last year.

 

Ward says the association is determined to find an alternate solution.

 

“We have some retired professors in finance, economics, and we’re obviously willing to work with our legislators to come up with a solution. Cut cut cut is very easy. That is easy to propose the hard lifting will be coming with finding new revenue streams that everybody can be on board with,” said Ward.

Ward says if the presented cuts are mandated, some teachers could see a 25 percent cut in their pension checks. PFM also suggested combining the Teachers Retirement System with both the Kentucky and County Employees Retirement Systems. Ward says this will decrease the overall solvency, harming all three systems. Without the changes, Kentucky will need to add an estimated one-billion dollars more per year towards pensions.

 

 

Tags: 
Kentucky pension system
kentucky teachers retirement system
Marshall Ward

Related Content

Consultants to Lawmakers: Cut Retiree COLA Raises to Help Fix Pension System

By & Aug 28, 2017
Sergey Kuzmin, 123rf stock photo

An independent consulting group says Kentucky lawmakers should take away some cost-of-living raises awarded to state retirees over the past 20 years as part of a strategy to keep the retirement systems solvent.

Bevin to Answer Pension System Questions on Facebook Live

By Aug 28, 2017
Governor Matt Bevin, via Twitter @GovMattBevin

Kentucky's Republican governor says he will answer questions about the state's struggling retirement system on his Facebook page

Former Gov. Beshear Accuses Bevin Administration of Pension Scare Tactics

By Jul 31, 2017
Lisa Autry, WKYU

Kentucky’s ailing pension system is among the worst-funded in the nation, but former Democratic Governor Steve Beshear accuses the current administration of scare tactics.

Ky Senate Sends Bill Changing Pension Systems to Governor

By Feb 27, 2017
iStockPhoto

The Kentucky state Senate has agreed to make changes to three of the state's public pension systems.

Pension Transparency Legislation To Return In 2017

By Dec 20, 2016
J. Tyler Franklin

With commanding majorities in the Kentucky legislature, Republican lawmakers will try to find ways to fix the state’s ailing pension systems during the upcoming General Assembly.