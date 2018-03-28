Related Program: 
Sounds Good

California Rockabilly Band Swings into Sounds Good Tuesday

By & Melanie Davis 1 hour ago

(from left to right) Paul Bouyear, Sal Sandoval, and John Kveen of Pope Paul & The Illegals

         Santa Ana, California based band, Pope Paul & The Illegals, utilize several facets of Americana rock n' roll, including rockabilly, swing, honky-tonk and blues. The band will be visiting Sounds Good for a live performance on Tuesday, April 3rd. 

Pope Paul & The Illegals started in 2014 in their hometown of Santa Ana, California. Their style combines most elements of Americana music including rockabilly, psychobilly, swing, country, honky-tonk, blues, and rock n roll. They bring a fun, high-energy show guaranteed to get crowds dancing, drinking, and having a great time. 

Touring frequently, Pope Paul & The Illegals have entertained crowds in 27 different states with a mix of their original material and classic cover tunes. They have opened up for high-profile Americana acts such as Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys, Supersuckers, Shooter Jennings, The Blasters, Slim Jim Phantom (of the Stray Cats), Hillbilly Casino, and Wanda Jackson. They have performed at several festivals throughout the USA including the So-Cal Hoedown (Santa Ana, CA), the Rockabilly Extravaganza (Riverside, CA), the Nashville Boogie (Nashville, TN), the Great American Rockabilly Riot (El Paso, TX), and the ApalachOktoberfest (Apalachicola, FL) which they headlined. 

They've released two full-length albums, "White Smoke Rises" (recorded at Orange Blossom Studios in Placentia, CA) and "Dial Back Boogie" (recorded at Dial Back Sound, Water Valley, MS). Their 3rd release is currently being mixed at Dial Back Sound, all live and straight to tape. 

Pope Paul & The Illegals will be visiting Sounds Good for a live performance ahead of their Paducah show the following evening. Tune in to Sounds Good on Tuesday, April 3rd, at 12 noon to hear them live and to get more information on their evening performance. 

  

Live Music
Sounds Good
Rockabilly
Honky tonk
Blues

