California Fugitive Wanted For Several Sexual Offences Arrested In Mayfield

A fugitive from California wanted for several sexual offences was arrested Tuesday in Mayfield.

Carlos Simon Escamilla was wanted in San Diego, California, on charges of rape of a minor and three other sexual offences including kidnapping.

The arrest was a joint effort involving the U.S. Marshals Services and sheriff’s offices in Graves, McCracken and Marshall Counties.

Escamilla is lodged in the Graves County Jail on a local charge of fugitive from justice and his bail is set on the original warrant from California at $1,000,000.