California Fugitive Wanted For Several Sexual Offences Arrested In Mayfield

By 44 minutes ago

Credit McCracken County Sheriff's Dept. Facebook Page

  A fugitive from California wanted for several sexual offences was arrested Tuesday in Mayfield.

Carlos Simon Escamilla was wanted in San Diego, California, on charges of rape of a minor and three other sexual offences including kidnapping.

The arrest was a joint effort involving the U.S. Marshals Services and sheriff’s offices in Graves, McCracken and Marshall Counties.

Escamilla is lodged in the Graves County Jail on a local charge of fugitive from justice and his bail is set on the original warrant from California at $1,000,000.

Tags: 
Fugitive
crime

Related Content

Sex Trafficker On Texas' 10 Most Wanted List Arrested In Murray

By 22 hours ago
Texas Department Of Public Safety

 A fugitive on Texas’s top ten most wanted list was arrested Monday in Murray, Kentucky.

Undercover McCracken County Detectives Make Several Prostitution Arrests

By Sep 22, 2016
McCracken County Sheriff's Dept., via Facebook

McCracken County Sheriff's Department has made five arrests connected to prostitution and illegal drug activity. According to a news release, detectives located individuals who had posted online 'escort' ads on backpage.com. Acting undercover, agents found several women who agreed to meet in the Paducah area to provide sexual acts for money. 

Hendersonville, TN Doctor Traded Prescriptions For Sex Acts

By Mar 24, 2017
Jan Filder 123rf Stock Photo

Authorities say a Hendersonville doctor traded prescriptions for narcotics in exchange for money and sexual acts. Media outlets report 48-year-old Dr. Lawrence Joseph Valdez was arrested Thursday on five counts of issuing prescriptions for narcotics outside the scope of medical practice.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and others began looking into Valdez after they received complaints about his practices. Investigators said he made these exchanges with multiple individuals.