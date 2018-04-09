Cadiz Woman Dies After Colliding with Semi

A 35-year-old Cadiz woman died Monday after colliding with a semi.

Kentucky State Police said in a release Monday night that they received a call of a collision in Trigg County at 4:38 p.m. near mile marker 26 on US 68.

Erica Nyakeraka was traveling westbound in a 2005 Toyota Camry. Also traveling westbound was 70-year-old Virgil Litwiller of Farmington in a 2006 Peterbilt.

Litwiller had pulled out of a farm lot and was traveling at a slow speed. Nyakeraka failed to slow down as she approached the truck and collided with it. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

Nyakeraka was transported to Trigg County Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Kentucky State Police are investigating the incident.